Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 31

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 4, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 28 – August 03, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type            Built Date        Seller    
01-08-2022 Nasca HANDY TANKER 28-03-1997 Transgas Shipping Lines
31-07-2022 Jan Victoria SMALL TANKER 11-09-1997 Undisclosed
31-07-2022 Queensway SUEZMAX FSO 01-05-1993 Tanker Pacific
29-07-2022 Bongkot Star VLCC FSO 01-07-1997 Prima Marine
28-07-2022 Pylades SMALL TANKER 22-12-1984 Morskoy Standart

