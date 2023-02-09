Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 5

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 9, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 3 – February 8, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
07-02-2023     Mahavir     PANAMAX BULKER     30-03-2000     ACS Marine Services    
06-02-2023     Hyundai 289     PIPE LAYER     01-07-1969     Hyundai Heavy Ind    
06-02-2023     Kobee V     PASSENGER FERRY     01-07-1978     Miraejet Co    
03-02-2023     Okra 1     CAPESIZE     30-11-1999     Korea Line Corp    
03-02-2023     Samc Responsibility     CAPESIZE     01-01-2003     Eddie Steamship    
03-02-2023     Kamo     MPP (HEAVY LIFT)     20-03-1998     NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd    
02-02-2023     Benichitose     SMALL TANKER     30-09-1998     Nagai Kaiun Kaisha    
02-02-2023     Ming Zhou 25     HANDYMAX     28-08-1990     Ningbo Marine    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

