Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 10
Thursday March 10, 2022
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales March 3 – March 9, 2022
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|05-03-2022
|Sapper
|SMALL TANKER
|01-02-1997
|GMS
|04-03-2022
|Berge Arctic
|CAPESIZE
|07-11-2001
|Berge Bulk
|04-03-2022
|Greatship Rohini
|PSV
|10-12-2010
|Greatship Group
|04-03-2022
|Noble Clyde Boudreaux
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|01-01-1987
|Noble Holding Corporation PLC
|04-03-2022
|Sea Lady VII
|SMALL TANKER
|14-03-1983
|Undisclosed
|04-03-2022
|Star 1
|AFRAMAX
|12-01-2001
|New Shipping Ltd