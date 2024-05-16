Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 19

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 16, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 9 – May 15, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
14-05-2024     Bao Di Long 8     GEN CARGO     21-04-2006     Undisclosed    
13-05-2024     Surya Aki     SMALL SCALE     18-02-1996     MOL    
13-05-2024     Ta Kuntah     VLCC FSO     01-01-1978     Pemex    
13-05-2024     Ming Yue     GEN CARGO     30-08-1994     Dandong Marine    
13-05-2024     Heng Hui 8     SMALL TANKER     01-05-1995     Zhejiang Henghui Shipping    
12-05-2024     Pilatus 21     FULLY PRESSURISED     30-08-1989     Pilatus Marine Co    
12-05-2024     Ocmis Gar     MPP     01-11-1997     Ocmis Maritime    
10-05-2024     Hong Xiang 2     FULLY PRESSURISED     01-12-2008     Dongguan Yongxiang    
10-05-2024     YK Sovereign     LARGE LNG     20-12-1994     SK Shipping    
10-05-2024     Heung A Tokyo     FEEDER     19-09-1996     Heung-A Line    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com