Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 20

Friday May 23, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 15 – May 21, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-05-2025     Bueno     PANAMAX MT     28-02-2005     Expanse Ship Management    
19-05-2025     CSL Elbe     SMALL HANDY     01-02-1982     CSL Group    
17-05-2025     Global Nubira     FEEDER     20-01-1998     Heung-A Line    
17-05-2025     Asmaa     HANDYMAX     30-08-1994     Safe Sea Services Sarl    
16-05-2025     Vistar     PANAMAX BULKER     30-04-1997     Resurgence Ship Management    
15-05-2025     Sun Bright     SMALL CRUISE     26-06-1980     Royal Marine Shipmanagement    

 

