Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 20
Friday May 23, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 15 – May 21, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|20-05-2025
|Bueno
|PANAMAX MT
|28-02-2005
|Expanse Ship Management
|19-05-2025
|CSL Elbe
|SMALL HANDY
|01-02-1982
|CSL Group
|17-05-2025
|Global Nubira
|FEEDER
|20-01-1998
|Heung-A Line
|17-05-2025
|Asmaa
|HANDYMAX
|30-08-1994
|Safe Sea Services Sarl
|16-05-2025
|Vistar
|PANAMAX BULKER
|30-04-1997
|Resurgence Ship Management
|15-05-2025
|Sun Bright
|SMALL CRUISE
|26-06-1980
|Royal Marine Shipmanagement