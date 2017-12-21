Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2017 Week 49

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 14 – December 20, 2017

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
18-12-2017     Plata Glory     VLCC     15-12-1999     Sinokor Merchant Marine    
18-12-2017     Moscow Stars     AFRAMAX     08-12-1999     Novoship    
18-12-2017     Britannia     AFRAMAX     06-01-1998     Lundqvist Rederierna    
18-12-2017     Putford Guardian     ERRV     19-12-1967     Boston Putford Offshore Safety    
18-12-2017     Andres     MPP     01-12-1998     Venezuela Feeder Maritime    
18-12-2017     Paragon DPDS2     DRILLSHIP     01-08-1981     Paragon Offshore    
18-12-2017     Paragon DPDS3     DRILLSHIP     01-01-1963     Paragon Offshore    
15-12-2017     Admiral L     HANDY TANKER     26-09-1990     Sea World Management and Trading    
15-12-2017     Agiasma     HANDY TANKER     17-08-1989     Waruna Nusa Sentana    

