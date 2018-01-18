Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 3

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 18, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 11 – January 17, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-01-2018     Triton Reefer     REEFER     19-01-1990     Cool Carriers AB    
15-01-2018     Northern Star     VLCC     21-01-1999     Prima Marine    
15-01-2018     Asphalt Star     HANDY TANKER     01-08-1996     Chronos Shipping    
15-01-2018     DS Valentina     VLCC     29-09-2000     DS Tankers    
15-01-2018     Karadeniz Powership Ela Sultan     OBO     03-01-1997     Karadeniz Holding    
15-01-2018     Syn Atlas     LEG     12-01-1993     Synergas    
15-01-2018     Zlata     LEG     01-05-1989     First Steamship    
12-01-2018     Navis Star     AHTS     01-01-1973     Selat Marine Services    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

