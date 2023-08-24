Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 33
Thursday August 24, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales August 17 – August 23, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|22-08-2023
|Lady of Luck
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|01-08-1998
|Victoria Oceanway
|21-08-2023
|Winda
|HANDY BULKER
|24-07-1995
|Ever Success International
|21-08-2023
|Queen Ayla
|MPP (HEAVY LIFT)
|14-02-1992
|Med Star Shipping
|21-08-2023
|Pilatus 28
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|01-11-1987
|Pilatus Marine Co
|19-08-2023
|SOL Hind
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-09-1996
|Straits Orient Lines
|19-08-2023
|Sinokor Akita
|FEEDERMAX
|04-12-1998
|Sinokor
|19-08-2023
|Jin Yuan Sheng 9
|GEN CARGO
|28-12-2007
|Undisclosed
|19-08-2023
|Ming Zhou 58
|SUPRAMAX
|01-09-1990
|Ningbo Marine
|18-08-2023
|Ming Zhou 25
|HANDYMAX
|28-08-1990
|Ningbo Marine
|18-08-2023
|Kingway No 2
|MPP
|07-09-1995
|Undisclosed