Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 33

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 24, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 17 – August 23, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
22-08-2023     Lady of Luck     SUB PANAMAX CONT     01-08-1998     Victoria Oceanway    
21-08-2023     Winda     HANDY BULKER     24-07-1995     Ever Success International    
21-08-2023     Queen Ayla     MPP (HEAVY LIFT)     14-02-1992     Med Star Shipping    
21-08-2023     Pilatus 28     FULLY PRESSURISED     01-11-1987     Pilatus Marine Co    
19-08-2023     SOL Hind     HANDY CONTAINER     01-09-1996     Straits Orient Lines    
19-08-2023     Sinokor Akita     FEEDERMAX     04-12-1998     Sinokor    
19-08-2023     Jin Yuan Sheng 9     GEN CARGO     28-12-2007     Undisclosed    
19-08-2023     Ming Zhou 58     SUPRAMAX     01-09-1990     Ningbo Marine    
18-08-2023     Ming Zhou 25     HANDYMAX     28-08-1990     Ningbo Marine    
18-08-2023     Kingway No 2     MPP     07-09-1995     Undisclosed    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com