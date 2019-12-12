Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 49

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday December 12, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 5 – December 11, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
11-12-2019     Sea Frontier     SMALL TANKER     19-12-1989     Tulshyan Group    
11-12-2019     Nordic Bothnia     HANDYMAX     27-01-1995     Nordic Bulk Carriers    
10-12-2019     Berge Vinson     CAPESIZE     13-08-1990     Berge Bulk    
10-12-2019     Bramco 1     HANDY TANKER     01-07-1990     Sunrising International    
09-12-2019     Perintis     FPSO TANKER     01-01-1984     M3nergy    
09-12-2019     Hai Su 1     FEEDERMAX     24-09-2002     Quanzhou Ansheng    
08-12-2019     Maiden Standard     SMALL TANKER     28-02-1989     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
07-12-2019     Hercules 1     VLCC     01-05-1993     Sino Shipping Holdings    
06-12-2019     Trabajador 1     OCEAN GOING TUG     05-04-1979     Malayan Towage    
06-12-2019     Seafrost     SMALL TANKER     15-10-1988     Lavinia Corporation    
06-12-2019     Semi 2     MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT     01-04-1988     Mantenimiento Marino de Mexico    
06-12-2019     Semi 1     MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT     01-06-1987     Mantenimiento Marino de Mexico    

