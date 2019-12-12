Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 49
Thursday December 12, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales December 5 – December 11, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|11-12-2019
|Sea Frontier
|SMALL TANKER
|19-12-1989
|Tulshyan Group
|11-12-2019
|Nordic Bothnia
|HANDYMAX
|27-01-1995
|Nordic Bulk Carriers
|10-12-2019
|Berge Vinson
|CAPESIZE
|13-08-1990
|Berge Bulk
|10-12-2019
|Bramco 1
|HANDY TANKER
|01-07-1990
|Sunrising International
|09-12-2019
|Perintis
|FPSO TANKER
|01-01-1984
|M3nergy
|09-12-2019
|Hai Su 1
|FEEDERMAX
|24-09-2002
|Quanzhou Ansheng
|08-12-2019
|Maiden Standard
|SMALL TANKER
|28-02-1989
|Waruna Nusa Sentana
|07-12-2019
|Hercules 1
|VLCC
|01-05-1993
|Sino Shipping Holdings
|06-12-2019
|Trabajador 1
|OCEAN GOING TUG
|05-04-1979
|Malayan Towage
|06-12-2019
|Seafrost
|SMALL TANKER
|15-10-1988
|Lavinia Corporation
|06-12-2019
|Semi 2
|MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT
|01-04-1988
|Mantenimiento Marino de Mexico
|06-12-2019
|Semi 1
|MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT
|01-06-1987
|Mantenimiento Marino de Mexico