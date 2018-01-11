Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 2
Thursday January 11, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 4 – January 10, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|08-01-2018
|Enterprise
|CAPESIZE
|10-01-1997
|NGM Energy
|08-01-2018
|Norte
|HANDY TANKER
|08-02-1991
|Olimpex Nigeria
|08-01-2018
|Breeze
|HANDY TANKER
|01-08-1989
|Olimpex Nigeria
|08-01-2018
|Brightway
|SMALL HANDY BC
|01-01-1983
|Credo-Plus Navigation
|08-01-2018
|Ocean Breeze
|SMALL TANKER
|29-05-1992
|Ionian Transport Inc
|08-01-2018
|Ming Feng
|REEFER
|06-12-1983
|De Yuan Ship Management
|08-01-2018
|Betel
|HANDY TANKER
|27-05-1999
|Unknown Middle Eastern
|05-01-2018
|Seabulk Raven
|AHTS
|14-05-1980
|Hai Duong Co