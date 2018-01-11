Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 2

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 11, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 4 – January 10, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
08-01-2018     Enterprise     CAPESIZE     10-01-1997     NGM Energy    
08-01-2018     Norte     HANDY TANKER     08-02-1991     Olimpex Nigeria    
08-01-2018     Breeze     HANDY TANKER     01-08-1989     Olimpex Nigeria    
08-01-2018     Brightway     SMALL HANDY BC     01-01-1983     Credo-Plus Navigation    
08-01-2018     Ocean Breeze     SMALL TANKER     29-05-1992     Ionian Transport Inc    
08-01-2018     Ming Feng     REEFER     06-12-1983     De Yuan Ship Management    
08-01-2018     Betel     HANDY TANKER     27-05-1999     Unknown Middle Eastern    
05-01-2018     Seabulk Raven     AHTS     14-05-1980     Hai Duong Co    

