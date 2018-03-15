Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 11

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 15, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 8 – March 14, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
14-03-2018     OEL Bengal     FEEDERMAX     15-11-1985     Transworld Feeders    
14-03-2018     Vrinda     PANAMAX BULKER     30-04-1997     Mercator Ltd    
14-03-2018     Pacific Merchant     AFRAMAX     15-05-1998     Sinokor Merchant Marine    
14-03-2018     Aral Sea     AFRAMAX     22-03-1999     Eastern Pacific Shipping    
14-03-2018     Shinyo Kannika     VLCC     26-04-2001     Navios Midstream Partners LP    
12-03-2018     Redel Tide     AHT     04-08-2003     Tidewater Marine    
12-03-2018     Guofeng First     CAPESIZE     20-09-1996     Zodiac Maritime    
05-03-1988     Silver Soul     PCTC     05-03-1988     Sallaum Lines    
12-03-2018     Keema Gianni     AFRAMAX     07-06-1999     ProPer In Management    
12-03-2018     Saigon     SMALL TANKER     03-09-1982     Hanan Shipping    
12-03-2018     CS Pioneer     VLCC     01-02-1999     CS Shipping    
12-03-2018     Fara 1     SMALL TANKER     15-09-1978     Unknown UAE    
12-03-2018     San Supporter     AHTS     12-10-1984     San Marine    
12-03-2018     Abdullatif S     MPP     01-01-1973     Yamak Marine Transport    
12-03-2018     Jia Ri     CRUISE     04-11-1986     Unknown Chinese    
08-03-2018     BW Havis     LGC     27-04-1993     BW LPG    

