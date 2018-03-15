Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 11
Thursday March 15, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales March 8 – March 14, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|14-03-2018
|OEL Bengal
|FEEDERMAX
|15-11-1985
|Transworld Feeders
|14-03-2018
|Vrinda
|PANAMAX BULKER
|30-04-1997
|Mercator Ltd
|14-03-2018
|Pacific Merchant
|AFRAMAX
|15-05-1998
|Sinokor Merchant Marine
|14-03-2018
|Aral Sea
|AFRAMAX
|22-03-1999
|Eastern Pacific Shipping
|14-03-2018
|Shinyo Kannika
|VLCC
|26-04-2001
|Navios Midstream Partners LP
|12-03-2018
|Redel Tide
|AHT
|04-08-2003
|Tidewater Marine
|12-03-2018
|Guofeng First
|CAPESIZE
|20-09-1996
|Zodiac Maritime
|05-03-1988
|Silver Soul
|PCTC
|05-03-1988
|Sallaum Lines
|12-03-2018
|Keema Gianni
|AFRAMAX
|07-06-1999
|ProPer In Management
|12-03-2018
|Saigon
|SMALL TANKER
|03-09-1982
|Hanan Shipping
|12-03-2018
|CS Pioneer
|VLCC
|01-02-1999
|CS Shipping
|12-03-2018
|Fara 1
|SMALL TANKER
|15-09-1978
|Unknown UAE
|12-03-2018
|San Supporter
|AHTS
|12-10-1984
|San Marine
|12-03-2018
|Abdullatif S
|MPP
|01-01-1973
|Yamak Marine Transport
|12-03-2018
|Jia Ri
|CRUISE
|04-11-1986
|Unknown Chinese
|08-03-2018
|BW Havis
|LGC
|27-04-1993
|BW LPG