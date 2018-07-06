Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 27

by VesselsValue.com
Friday July 6, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 28 – July 4, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
02-07-2018     Nordic Harrier     SUEZMAX     01-08-1997     Nordic American Tankers    
02-07-2018     Nordic Hawk     SUEZMAX     01-10-1997     Nordic American Tankers    
02-07-2018     Nordic Hunter     SUEZMAX     23-12-1997     Nordic American Tankers    
02-07-2018     Al Shegaya     VLCC     03-07-1998     KOTC    
02-07-2018     Niagara     SMALL TANKER     01-04-1981     AzovTransTerminal Ltd    
28-06-2018     Cap Romuald     SUEZMAX     02-10-1998     Euronav    

