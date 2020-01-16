Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 2
Thursday January 16, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 9 – January 15, 2020
|14-01-2020
|Lien Li 57
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1981
|Unknown Chinese
|14-01-2020
|Blossom Lotus
|SMALL TANKER
|05-08-1985
|Undisclosed
|14-01-2020
|Caspian Gas
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|12-07-1989
|Caspian Petrochemical
|13-01-2020
|Berge Elbrus
|CAPESIZE
|04-10-1991
|Berge Bulk
|13-01-2020
|Ganta Bhum
|FEEDERMAX
|01-11-1995
|RCL
|13-01-2020
|Hunsa Bhum
|FEEDERMAX
|26-12-1995
|RCL
|13-01-2020
|Ever Develop
|PANAMAX CONT
|20-05-1998
|Evergreen Marine Corp
|13-01-2020
|Ever Dynamic
|PANAMAX CONT
|25-09-1998
|Evergreen Marine Corp
|13-01-2020
|Al Marzoqah
|AFRAMAX
|05-02-1999
|Bihar International
|13-01-2020
|Crassier
|CAPESIZE
|29-02-2000
|Golden Union
|10-01-2020
|Trinity London
|MPSV
|01-03-1974
|Trinity Offshore
|10-01-2020
|Ocean Prestige
|SMALL TANKER
|30-09-1977
|Alco Shipping
|10-01-2020
|Stellar Journey
|CAPESIZE
|31-03-1994
|Polaris Shipping
|10-01-2020
|Amil 14
|AHTS
|25-08-2006
|Zamil Offshore
|10-01-2020
|Amil 19
|AHTS
|04-07-2007
|Zamil Offshore
|10-01-2020
|Zamil 50
|AHTS
|03-03-2008
|Zamil Offshore
|10-01-2020
|Zamil 60
|AHTS
|13-07-2009
|Zamil Offshore
|10-01-2020
|
Parna
Berlian 2
|LEG
|09-08-1990
|Pelayaran Artha Samudera Mandiri
|10-01-2020
|VL 5
|SMALL TANKER
|01-09-1988
|VL Enterprise