Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 2

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 16, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 9 – January 15, 2020

14-01-2020     Lien Li 57     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1981     Unknown Chinese    
14-01-2020     Blossom Lotus     SMALL TANKER     05-08-1985     Undisclosed    
14-01-2020     Caspian Gas     FULLY PRESSURISED     12-07-1989     Caspian Petrochemical    
13-01-2020     Berge Elbrus     CAPESIZE     04-10-1991     Berge Bulk    
13-01-2020     Ganta Bhum     FEEDERMAX     01-11-1995     RCL    
13-01-2020     Hunsa Bhum     FEEDERMAX     26-12-1995     RCL    
13-01-2020     Ever Develop     PANAMAX CONT     20-05-1998     Evergreen Marine Corp    
13-01-2020     Ever Dynamic     PANAMAX CONT     25-09-1998     Evergreen Marine Corp    
13-01-2020     Al Marzoqah     AFRAMAX     05-02-1999     Bihar International    
13-01-2020     Crassier     CAPESIZE     29-02-2000     Golden Union    
10-01-2020     Trinity London     MPSV     01-03-1974     Trinity Offshore    
10-01-2020     Ocean Prestige     SMALL TANKER     30-09-1977     Alco Shipping    
10-01-2020     Stellar Journey     CAPESIZE     31-03-1994     Polaris Shipping    
10-01-2020     Amil 14     AHTS     25-08-2006     Zamil Offshore    
10-01-2020     Amil 19     AHTS     04-07-2007     Zamil Offshore    
10-01-2020     Zamil 50     AHTS     03-03-2008     Zamil Offshore    
10-01-2020     Zamil 60     AHTS     13-07-2009     Zamil Offshore    
10-01-2020     Parna
Berlian 2		 LEG     09-08-1990     Pelayaran Artha Samudera Mandiri    
10-01-2020     VL 5     SMALL TANKER     01-09-1988     VL Enterprise    

