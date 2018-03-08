Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 10

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 8, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 1 – March 7, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
07-03-2018     Hyundai Sun     VLCC     01-03-1998     HMM    
06-03-2018     Esi Anax     MPP     05-01-2001     Euroseas International    
06-03-2018     Feyza Nur     SMALL TANKER     01-12-1973     Unknown Turkish    
06-03-2018     Mariner     MPP     31-01-1986     Weltrans Marine Services    
06-03-2018     Jindal Meenakshi     MPP     20-04-2009     Jindal Waterways    
06-03-2018     Fowairet     PANAMAX CONT     01-05-1998     Hapag Lloyd    
06-03-2018     Seabulk Trader     HANDY TANKER     04-09-1981     Seabulk Tankers    
05-03-2018     Pacific Sunrise     AFRAMAX     12-11-1998     Sinokor Merchant Marine    
02-03-2018     Soha Folk     PSV     19-05-1980     Folk Shipping    
01-03-2018     Al Fateh     AHTS     01-09-1972     Undisclosed    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com