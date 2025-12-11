Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 50
Thursday December 11, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales December 4 – December 9, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|08-12-2025
|Guan Lan Hu
|PANAMAX BULKER
|May 2001
|Tai Zhou Shi An Li International Shipping
|05-12-2025
|Morality
|HANDY TANKER
|Apr 2003
|Navitas Continental Merchants
|05-12-2025
|Ardhianto
|MPP
|Sep 1994
|Falcon Shipping Line
|05-12-2025
|Vigo
|AFRAMAX
|Jul 2000
|Opec Petrol Transportation