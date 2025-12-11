Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 50

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday December 11, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 4 – December 9, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
08-12-2025     Guan Lan Hu     PANAMAX BULKER     May 2001     Tai Zhou Shi An Li International Shipping    
05-12-2025     Morality     HANDY TANKER     Apr 2003     Navitas Continental Merchants    
05-12-2025     Ardhianto     MPP     Sep 1994     Falcon Shipping Line    
05-12-2025     Vigo     AFRAMAX     Jul 2000     Opec Petrol Transportation    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

