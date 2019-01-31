Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 4
Thursday January 31, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 24 – January 30, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|28-01-2019
|Shine Ho
|SMALL HANDY BC
|06-11-1984
|Ta Ho Maritime Corp
|28-01-2019
|Ken Ho
|HANDY BULKER
|21-09-1989
|Ta Ho Maritime Corp
|28-01-2019
|K Promise
|CAPESIZE
|21-04-1994
|SK Shipping
|28-01-2019
|Ever Union
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|07-05-1997
|Evergreen Marine Corp
|28-01-2019
|Ever Ally
|HANDY CONTAINER
|25-11-1996
|Evergreen Marine Corp
|28-01-2019
|Ever Apex
|HANDY CONTAINER
|26-03-1997
|Evergreen Marine Corp
|28-01-2019
|Scarlet
|SUEZMAX
|11-12-1998
|Andromeda Shipping
|28-01-2019
|Al Doha
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-11-1981
|Gulf Drilling International
|25-01-2019
|Zamil 21
|UTILITY
|22-04-2003
|Zamil Offshore
|23-01-2019
|Thomas Maersk
|HANDY CONTAINER
|14-01-1994
|Maersk Line Ltd