Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 4

Thursday January 31, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 24 – January 30, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
28-01-2019     Shine Ho     SMALL HANDY BC     06-11-1984     Ta Ho Maritime Corp    
28-01-2019     Ken Ho     HANDY BULKER     21-09-1989     Ta Ho Maritime Corp    
28-01-2019     K Promise     CAPESIZE     21-04-1994     SK Shipping    
28-01-2019     Ever Union     POST PANAMAX CONT     07-05-1997     Evergreen Marine Corp    
28-01-2019     Ever Ally     HANDY CONTAINER     25-11-1996     Evergreen Marine Corp    
28-01-2019     Ever Apex     HANDY CONTAINER     26-03-1997     Evergreen Marine Corp    
28-01-2019     Scarlet     SUEZMAX     11-12-1998     Andromeda Shipping    
28-01-2019     Al Doha     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-11-1981     Gulf Drilling International    
25-01-2019     Zamil 21     UTILITY     22-04-2003     Zamil Offshore    
23-01-2019     Thomas Maersk     HANDY CONTAINER     14-01-1994     Maersk Line Ltd    

