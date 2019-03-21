Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 11

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 21, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 14 – March 20, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-03-2019     Zenit     REEFER     01-01-1987     Baltic Reefers    
18-03-2019     Oriental Mutiara     HANDY CONTAINER     24-02-1989     Salam Pacific    
18-03-2019     KS Hermes 3     RO-RO     28-06-1993     Jeyang Logitech    
18-03-2019     Piraeus     PANAMAX CONT     07-05-2004     Costamare    
18-03-2019     Aeneas     PANAMAX CONT     31-03-2010     Synergy Marine Pte    
16-03-2019     MSC Ronit     HANDY CONTAINER     27-07-1990     MSC    
16-03-2019     MSC Pylos     SUB PANAMAX CONT     09-12-1991     Costamare    
15-03-2019     Roza     PSV     01-09-1983     Industrial Tools International    

