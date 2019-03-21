Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 11
Thursday March 21, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales March 14 – March 20, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|20-03-2019
|Zenit
|REEFER
|01-01-1987
|Baltic Reefers
|18-03-2019
|Oriental Mutiara
|HANDY CONTAINER
|24-02-1989
|Salam Pacific
|18-03-2019
|KS Hermes 3
|RO-RO
|28-06-1993
|Jeyang Logitech
|18-03-2019
|Piraeus
|PANAMAX CONT
|07-05-2004
|Costamare
|18-03-2019
|Aeneas
|PANAMAX CONT
|31-03-2010
|Synergy Marine Pte
|16-03-2019
|MSC Ronit
|HANDY CONTAINER
|27-07-1990
|MSC
|16-03-2019
|MSC Pylos
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|09-12-1991
|Costamare
|15-03-2019
|Roza
|PSV
|01-09-1983
|Industrial Tools International