Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 33

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 16, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 9 – August 15, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-08-2018     Nirbaya     HANDY TANKER     30-03-1988     Caraka Tirta Perkasa    
13-08-2018     Manitoba     SMALL HANDY BC     01-01-1967     Lower Lakes Towing    
13-08-2018     Bahamas Spirit     AFRAMAX     30-10-1998     DS Tankers    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

