Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 3

by VesselsValue.com
Friday January 22, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 14 – January 20 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
19-01-2021 Rennes SMALL TANKER 06-07-1994 Mare Shipmanagement
19-01-2021 Camelot ACCOMMODATION 24-03-2006 Intership
18-01-2021 Anna SMALL TANKER 16-10-1980 Gaulos Shipping
18-01-2021 Magellan SMALL CRUISE 30-06-1985 Eaglepower Shipping
18-01-2021 Stellar Pioneer CAPESIZE 07-07-1994 Polaris Shipping
18-01-2021 Stellar Topaz CAPESIZE 09-11-1994 Polaris Shipping
18-01-2021 Anda Raya HANDYMAX 31-07-1996 Sealink Shipping
18-01-2021 KT 02 HANDYMAX 24-09-1998 Karya Sumber Energy
18-01-2021 KT 05 HANDYMAX 24-08-1998 Karya Sumber Energy
18-01-2021 Petrojarl Banff FPSO TANKER 27-12-1997 Teekay Corporation

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

