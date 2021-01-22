Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 3
Friday January 22, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 14 – January 20 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|19-01-2021
|Rennes
|SMALL TANKER
|06-07-1994
|Mare Shipmanagement
|19-01-2021
|Camelot
|ACCOMMODATION
|24-03-2006
|Intership
|18-01-2021
|Anna
|SMALL TANKER
|16-10-1980
|Gaulos Shipping
|18-01-2021
|Magellan
|SMALL CRUISE
|30-06-1985
|Eaglepower Shipping
|18-01-2021
|Stellar Pioneer
|CAPESIZE
|07-07-1994
|Polaris Shipping
|18-01-2021
|Stellar Topaz
|CAPESIZE
|09-11-1994
|Polaris Shipping
|18-01-2021
|Anda Raya
|HANDYMAX
|31-07-1996
|Sealink Shipping
|18-01-2021
|KT 02
|HANDYMAX
|24-09-1998
|Karya Sumber Energy
|18-01-2021
|KT 05
|HANDYMAX
|24-08-1998
|Karya Sumber Energy
|18-01-2021
|Petrojarl Banff
|FPSO TANKER
|27-12-1997
|Teekay Corporation