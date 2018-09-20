Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 38

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 20, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 13 – September 19, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
2018-09-17 Hika HANDY TANKER 1994-02-01 Valaf Tankers
2018-09-17 Lion M AFRAMAX 1997-06-17 NGM Energy
2018-09-17 X Press Suez HANDY CONTAINER 1998-10-30 X-Press Feeders
2018-09-17 SKS Torrens OBO 1999-01-04 SKS Tankers Holding AS
2018-09-17 Ataka VLCC 1998-10-28 NGM Energy
2018-09-14 Torsvik ERRV 1979-09-28 Thor Ltd
2018-09-14 Thor Beamer ERRV 1988-04-01 Thor Ltd
2018-09-14 Victory HANDY TANKER 1990-03-29 Seven Islands Shipping

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

