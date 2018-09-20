Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 38
Thursday September 20, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales September 13 – September 19, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|2018-09-17
|Hika
|HANDY TANKER
|1994-02-01
|Valaf Tankers
|2018-09-17
|Lion M
|AFRAMAX
|1997-06-17
|NGM Energy
|2018-09-17
|X Press Suez
|HANDY CONTAINER
|1998-10-30
|X-Press Feeders
|2018-09-17
|SKS Torrens
|OBO
|1999-01-04
|SKS Tankers Holding AS
|2018-09-17
|Ataka
|VLCC
|1998-10-28
|NGM Energy
|2018-09-14
|Torsvik
|ERRV
|1979-09-28
|Thor Ltd
|2018-09-14
|Thor Beamer
|ERRV
|1988-04-01
|Thor Ltd
|2018-09-14
|Victory
|HANDY TANKER
|1990-03-29
|Seven Islands Shipping