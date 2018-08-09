Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 32

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 9, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 2 – August 8, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
08-08-2018     Auto Banner     PCTC     29-03-1988     KOMARF    
08-08-2018     Noble Dave Beard     DRILL RIG (Semi Submersible / Ultra Deepwater)     01-07-1986     Noble Drilling    
06-08-2018     Kayu Putih     PANAMAX BC     14-07-1995     Meranti Maritime    
06-08-2018     Kartika Segara     MR1 TNKR     20-08-1998     Pelayaran United Maritime Jaya    
08-08-2018     Ruby IV     VLCC     22-09-2000     Altomare    
08-08-2018     Noble Amos Runner     DRILL RIG (Semi Submersible / Ultra Deepwater)     15-08-1982     Noble Drilling    
08-08-2018     Noble Alan Hay     DRILL RIG (Jack Up)     01-06-1980     Noble Drilling    

