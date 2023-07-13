Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 27
Thursday July 13, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 6 – July 12, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|10-07-2023
|Hua Dong 27
|GEN CARGO
|02-12-2007
|Undisclosed
|10-07-2023
|Busan Gas
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|31-10-1989
|KS Shipping
|08-07-2023
|Zhong Da
|FEEDERMAX
|01-04-2000
|GA Wing Logistics
|07-07-2023
|Petrobras 32
|FPSO TANKER
|01-07-1974
|Petrobras