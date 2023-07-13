Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 27

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 13, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 6 – July 12, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
10-07-2023     Hua Dong 27     GEN CARGO     02-12-2007     Undisclosed    
10-07-2023     Busan Gas     FULLY PRESSURISED     31-10-1989     KS Shipping    
08-07-2023     Zhong Da     FEEDERMAX     01-04-2000     GA Wing Logistics    
07-07-2023     Petrobras 32     FPSO TANKER     01-07-1974     Petrobras    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com