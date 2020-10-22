Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 42
Thursday October 22, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 15 – October 21, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|21-10-2020
|Globulus
|HANDYMAX
|28-12-1995
|K Line
|21-10-2020
|Almada
|AFRAMAX
|06-11-1998
|Muhit Maritime FZE
|20-10-2020
|Ocean Troll
|AHTS
|19-07-1984
|Aegopodium AS
|20-10-2020
|Queen Phenix
|LEG
|25-09-1996
|Daiichi Tanker
|19-10-2020
|Wan Hai 211
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-02-1993
|Wan Hai Lines
|19-10-2020
|Independence II
|PCTC
|01-11-1994
|American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier
|19-10-2020
|Aquarius
|SMALL TANKER
|28-04-1995
|Fareast Ship Management
|19-10-2020
|Rockies Highway
|PCTC
|29-09-2006
|Fukunaga Kaiun
|19-10-2020
|Ruby Express 1
|SMALL TANKER
|10-12-1990
|Shan Ship Management
|17-10-2020
|Lucky Seaman
|HANDY BULKER
|26-09-1991
|Fujian Yongjia Shipping
|16-10-2020
|Reina I
|HANDY TANKER
|12-03-1997
|IMS SA
|16-10-2020
|Kulnatee
|MPP
|01-02-1997
|Gunkul
|15-10-2020
|Daytona Prime
|HANDY BULKER
|12-07-1985
|Daytona Prime
|15-10-2020
|Lila Athens
|HANDY CONTAINER
|09-08-2000
|Schulte Bernhard