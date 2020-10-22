Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 42

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 22, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 15 – October 21, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
21-10-2020     Globulus     HANDYMAX     28-12-1995     K Line    
21-10-2020     Almada     AFRAMAX     06-11-1998     Muhit Maritime FZE    
20-10-2020     Ocean Troll     AHTS     19-07-1984     Aegopodium AS    
20-10-2020     Queen Phenix     LEG     25-09-1996     Daiichi Tanker    
19-10-2020     Wan Hai 211     HANDY CONTAINER     01-02-1993     Wan Hai Lines    
19-10-2020     Independence II     PCTC     01-11-1994     American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier    
19-10-2020     Aquarius     SMALL TANKER     28-04-1995     Fareast Ship Management    
19-10-2020     Rockies Highway     PCTC     29-09-2006     Fukunaga Kaiun    
19-10-2020     Ruby Express 1     SMALL TANKER     10-12-1990     Shan Ship Management    
17-10-2020     Lucky Seaman     HANDY BULKER     26-09-1991     Fujian Yongjia Shipping    
16-10-2020     Reina I     HANDY TANKER     12-03-1997     IMS SA    
16-10-2020     Kulnatee     MPP     01-02-1997     Gunkul    
15-10-2020     Daytona Prime     HANDY BULKER     12-07-1985     Daytona Prime    
15-10-2020     Lila Athens     HANDY CONTAINER     09-08-2000     Schulte Bernhard    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com