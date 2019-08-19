Heavy Lift Player to Test GHG-Reducing Biofuel Bunkers

Jumbo to test Goodfuels' biofuels. Image Credit: Jumbo / Goodfuels.

Heavy lift shipping and offshore transportation specialists Jumbo have joined a growing number of ship operators looking to biofuel bunkers to reduce its GHG footprint.

Jumbo says it will trial GoodFuels' product in an initial project onboard its offshore vessel Fairplayer that will operate in the North Sea.

Wout Janssens, Director Operations & Engineering at Jumbo, called the trial a "major step" towards achieving a sustainably powered fleet.

As previously reported, GoodFuels says its drop-in product is derived from forest residues and waste oil products, and can achieve 80-90% well-to-propeller CO2 reduction versus fossil equivalents.

With growing focus on Shipping's GHG footprint, and the need to identify viable routes to reduce it, Jumbo joins Maersk, DFDS, CMA CGM, and NORDEN who this year have all looked to biofuels as a potential solution.