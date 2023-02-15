Wärtsilä Reorganises Voyage Unit to Focus on Fleet and Port Optimisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The business will be referred to as Voyage Services, remaining within Wärtsilä Marine Power. File Image / Pixabay

Engineering company Wärtsilä has announced a further reorganisation of its business, with a view to focusing its Voyage unit on fleet and port optimisation.

In October the firm announced it was integrating Wärtsilä Voyage as a unit within Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The company is now 'streamlining' the Voyage business to focus on fleet and port optimisation and related simulation and training services, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The business will be referred to as Voyage Services, remaining within Wärtsilä Marine Power.

"We are committed to drive decarbonisation in the maritime industry and accelerate the turnaround of our former Voyage business," Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine Power, said in the statement.

"By combining digital capabilities with performance-based services, we plan to unlock synergies and offer our customers unique end-to-end solutions to optimise their vessel and port operations.

"The planned integration of these specific voyage offerings to our existing Marine Power portfolio will provide customers the strongest decarbonisation offering available."