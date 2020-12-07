Hafnia Hires Former WFS Trader as Bunker Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has joined Hafnia as of this month. File Image / Pixabay

Tanker operator Hafnia has hired a former World Fuel Services trader as its bunker manager.

Bjørn Møller has joined the company's Copenhagen office as of this month, according to an update on his LinkedIn account.

Møller's role will involve "sourcing bunker fuel worldwide for the Hafnia fleet and members of the Hafnia Bunker Alliance," he said.

Møller had previously worked as a bunker trader for World Fuel Services for the past 12 years.

Hafnia has shown widespread interest in alternative bunker fuels over the past year, supporting a report looking into ammonia as a bunker fuel, investing in a Washington methanol production facility and trying out a fuel produced from waste coal products. The company may also be preparing for further cooperation with Total on alternative bunkers.