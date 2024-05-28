Methanol Institute Appoints Alexander Döll as Chief Operating Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alexander Döll has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer of Methanol Intritute. Image Credit: Methanol Institute

The Methanol Institute (MI) has announced Alexander Döll has been appointed as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Döll, who will be based at MI’s Brussels office, replaces Chris Chatterton who stepped down from the role earlier this month.

“Alexander's expertise will be critical in bridging our regional operations, representing the interests of our members and securing their seats at the table in crucial global policy discussions,” said Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute.

With background experience in the chemical industry and the energy transition, having previously held leadership positions at OCI Global, Dow, and Hill & Knowlton, he also previously served as Vice Chair of the Methanol Institute’s Policy Committee while at OCI Global.

Since November 2022 Döll has also been Vice-Chair of MI's EU Methanol Policy Committee.

“Alexander's appointment is timely, given methanol's growing role in the energy transition," said Ben Iosefa, Methanex executive and chair of the MI Board of Directors.

"As our association expands and diversifies, representing every part of the value chain at various stages, we require a leader who is hands-on, strategic, and innovative. Alexander has the necessary skills and mindset to effectively guide us through these dynamic times."