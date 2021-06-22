Hapag-Lloyd Orders Six More LNG-Fuelled Container Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd will soon be a significant presence in the LNG bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

Container line Hapag-Lloyd has ordered six more giant ships that will run on LNG.

The firm has ordered six 23,500+ TEU duel-fuelled container ships for delivery from 2024, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The move follows its order of six similar vessels at the end of last year.

The ships will be built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea.

The company's medium-term goal will be to run the ships on carbon-neutral synthetic natural gas.

"With this investment in the additional newbuildings, we want to take another step in the ongoing modernisation of our fleet - in terms of both ship size and sustainability," Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, said in the statement.

"At the same time, we want to meet the persistently high demand and reduce our slot costs."

The ships will run on the Europe-Far East routes. Hapag-Lloyd has previously announced it will bunker LNG from Shell in Rotterdam and Singapore.