Golden Ocean: 16 Scrubbers Ordered, Options for 9 More

GOGL has signed contracts to install scrubbers on 16 Capesize vessels. File Image / Pixabay

Dry Bulk player Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Friday became the latest in a procession of shipowners to reveal it plans to use exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers) as part of its IMO 2020 plans.

If GOGL’s case, the firm says it has signed contracts to install exhaust gas scrubbers on 16 Capesize vessels with options for nine additional installations.

“We have a fleet of modern, fuel efficient vessels, and the steps we are taking to optimize the fleet by installing scrubbers will further position the Company ahead of the implementation of new caps on sulphur emissions,” GOGL said Friday in comments as part of its 2Q 2018 results.

The new global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel comes into force from January 1, 2020.

After the Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Association (EGCSA) said in July its members had seen a significant uptick in orders for the technology, in recent weeks several owners have have revealed they have placed orders for the systems, with announcements this week alone including Gulf Navigation Holding (PJSC) (GULFNAV) on Tuesday, D/S NORDEN on Wednesday, and TORM on Thursday.