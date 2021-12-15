CMA CGM Takes Delivery of Second LNG-Powered 15,000 TEU Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM Kimberley is part of series of 11 LNG-powered 15,000 TEU capacity boxships. Image Credit: CMA CGM / CSSC Jiangnan shipyard

CMA CGM this week took delivery of its second LNG-powered 15,000 TEU containership.

CMA CGM Kimberley is part of series of 11 LNG-powered 15,000 TEU capacity boxships and was built by CSSC Jiangnan shipyard in China.

The vessel will enter service on December 17 joining the firm's West Med loop the MEX 1, Ludovic Renou, Chief Executive Officer at CMA CGM (China) Shipping Co. Ltd, said in a note in LinkedIn.

She joins sister ship CMA CGM Patagonia that was delivered from the yard in September.

CMA CGM remains a leader among its box-shipping peers in terms of LNG-powered tonnage, having ordered the industry's first ever LNG-powered box ships in 2017.

In addition to Kimberley and Patagonia's sister ships, CMA CGM has since ordered additional 15,000 TEU capacity box ships.