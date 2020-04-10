Integr8 to Host Webinar on Bunker Market Volatility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Crude production cuts by the OPEC+ coalition are adding volatility to bunker markets. File Image / Pixabay

Trading company Integr8 Fuels is set to host a webinar on how the COVID-19 pandemic and the OPEC+ cuts deal are affecting the bunker markets, the company said Thursday.

The event, being held online at 3 PM London time on April 15, will be titled 'Volatility in the energy markets and its possible effects on marine fuels... what's next?', the company said in an emailed statement.

"There is little more clarity in oil-market pricing, but still huge uncertainty on where things are going," the company said in the statement.

"The COVID-19 outbreak still poses question on the extent to which energy demand will be affected.

"Production cuts announcements by OPEC+ countries are adding volatility to an already fragile market equilibrium."

In recent research notes Integr8 has shared data on how the average viscosity of very low sulfur fuel oil is dropping, and on the shrinking availability of high sulfur fuel oil.