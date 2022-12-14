KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts Seeks Key Account Managers Worldwide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The unit was previously known as Bunker One Global Accounts, and was moved under the KPI OceanConnect umbrella in September. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts is seeking to hire key account managers in the EMEA, APAC and Americas regions.

The firm is the key accounts management unit of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding. The unit was previously known as Bunker One Global Accounts, and was moved under the KPI OceanConnect umbrella in September.

The company is looking for candidates with strong operational expertise in contract management, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Contract management

Manage a portfolio of accounts personally

Ensure that business is done in compliance with company rules and credit lines

Support the group's strategy and initiatives

For more information, click here.