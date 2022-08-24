Yang Ming Looks to Add 5 LNG-Powered Box Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Interest in LNG bunkers is growing. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker.

Top 10 liner company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming) is looking to order five LNG-powered box ships.

An international tender for the 15,000 TEU capacity container vessels has now been launched with offers to be submitted by 6 September, sector specialists Alphaliner reports.

If the order is made, Yang Ming will follow in the footsteps of a number of its peers who have also chosen to switch to using LNG to power their vessels.

As interest in the alternative bunker fuel gathers pace, Matson Navigation are among those who are also investing in LNG retrofits.

Yang Ming is ranked by Alphaliner as the world's ninth largest box carrier with a 2.7% share of global capacity.