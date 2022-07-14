SGMF to Launch Ammonia Bunker Guide at SIBCON

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of the marine energy mix in future decades. File Image / Pixabay

Gas marine fuel industry body SGMF is set to launch a guide to ammonia bunkering later this year.

The organisation will launch its introductory guide to ammonia as a marine fuel during the SIBCON events in Singapore in early October, it said in a newsletter this week.

"This high-level document brings together essential information about NH3, its profile and use, representing the combined expertise of all the Society's committees," the organisation said.

"In the future, it will be complemented by more detailed and technical SGMF guidelines that will provide a crucial resource for the ammonia industry as it develops."

The organisation set out its guidance on LNG bunker fuel tanks earlier this month.

The planned ammonia guide underlines SGMF's plan to widen its scope to gas-based marine fuels beyond just LNG. Commodities firm Yara joined the industry body earlier this year with the aim of promoting ammonia as a marine fuel.

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of the marine energy mix in future decades, but more research and development work to address its safe use will be needed first.