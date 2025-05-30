Moeve to Bring Marine Biofuels to the Canary Islands by Year-End

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Moeve plans to bring a supply of 40,000 mt of marine biofuels by December to the islands. File Image / Pixabay

Moeve is set to begin supplying marine biofuels to Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas ports in the Canary Islands from the end of this year.

This will mark the first availability of biofuel for shipping in the islands.

Moeve has partnered with the shipping firm Armas Trasmediterránea Group to supply second-generation biofuels in the Canary Islands, the firm said on its website on Thursday.

Second-generation (2G) biofuels are produced from non-food biomass, such as waste or inedible plant materials, making them more sustainable and less competitive with food production than first-generation alternatives.

Under the agreement, Moeve aims to bring in around 40,000 mt of biofuels by December 2025, with a framework in place to extend the deal into 2026.

Moeve already supplies marine biofuels in Ceuta and other locations in Spain, and its expansion into the Canary Islands adds to the growing network of biofuel bunkering locations in the region.

The firm produces these biofuels at the San Roque Energy Park (Cádiz) and the La Rábida Energy Park (Huelva).

Apart from this, Ship & Bunker has seen biofuel offered by other suppliers in the Gibraltar Strait, Portugal, and elsewhere in the Mediterranean.

Moeve's entry into the Canary Islands market will offer shipowners a new option for biofuel bunkering in the region.

The firm says its 2G biofuel reduces CO2 emissions by up to 90% over its entire life cycle compared to its fossil alternative.