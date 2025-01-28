Chinese Shipyard Delivers Third LNG Bunkering Vessel to Seaspan Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A third LNG bunkering vessel ordered by Seaspan Energy has been delivered by China's Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering.

The 7,600 m3 dual-fuel vessel is the third vessel to join Seaspan's LNG bunkering fleet, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Seaspan Energy mostly supplies LNG bunkers to ships on the west coast of North America.

Last month, the company successfully completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at the Port of Long Beach, providing LNG to a container ship.

"CIMC SOE's vessel features advanced capabilities, including dual-fuel operation, a cutting-edge DC power distribution system, and twin Type C cargo tanks," BV said.

The global LNG bunkering fleet is made up of 61 vessels, with another 11 expected to join the fleet next year, according to data from classification society DNV.

Some industry experts argue that the number of LNG bunkering vessel orderbook is not keeping pace with the growth of LNG-fuelled vessels, which currently number around 642 and are expected to increase in the coming years.

This imbalance could lead to potential supply issues as the growing LNG fleet may outpace the availability of bunkering vessels.