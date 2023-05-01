Michael Bergendorff Steps Down From World Fuel Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bergendorff has taken up a role outside of the bunker industry, joining digital job advertising company GoToro as chief revenue officer. File Image / Pixabay

Michael Bergendorff has stepped down from his role at World Fuel Services after nine years with the company.

Bergendorff has stepped down as director of marketing, global marine and government solutions as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile. He had served in various roles for the company since March 2014.

Bergendorff has taken up a role outside of the bunker industry, joining digital job advertising company GoToro as chief revenue officer.

Michael Stig Nielsen, WFS's longstanding commercial director in Northwest Europe, has also left the company, and it emerged on Monday that his replacement will be Kim Post Hansen.

The firm's marine business has seen significant strength over the past year, with bunker margins hitting record highs.