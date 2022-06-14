Oilmar Opens Geneva Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new Geneva office comes shortly after the announcement that Oilmar would be opening a subsidiary in Greece. File Image / Pixabay

Tanker operator and marine fuels firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering has opened a new office in Geneva.

The firm's new Geneva branch will be led by Surkhay Abdul-Rahimov, with a team of five staff including charterers and operators specialising in crude and petroleum products tankers, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"Oilmar's presence in Geneva reflects our growing expansion in shipping across the region, " Yusif Mammadov, CEO of Oilmar, said in the statement.

"The branch acts as a platform to serve our charterers in a more personalised and bespoke service."

Earlier this month the company opened a new subsidiary in Greece.