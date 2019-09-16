Sulfur Regs Lobby Adds More Members

Ahrenkiel Steamship vessel AS Columbia. Image Credit: Ahrenkiel Steamship

Sulfur regs enforcement lobby The Trident Alliance has welcomed two new members to its ranks, MPC Container Ships and Ahrenkiel Steamship.

Membership means the pair have committed to comply with the new IMO 2020 maritime sulfur regulations and support effective and transparent enforcement of these regulations, the Alliance said.

Having also added two new members in July, Trident Alliance now totals 51 members.

“As the industry and regulators continue to tighten their focus on the many practicalities of compliance and enforcement, we expect momentum for our mission and advocacy efforts to continue,” said Roger Strevens, the Chairman of The Trident Alliance and VP of global sustainability at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Questions over sulfur regs enforcement still linger despite the fact there is only a little over 100 days to go before the new 0.50% sulfur cap for marine fuel comes into effect.

Earlier this month, MARPOL Annex VI signatory India suggested it would not be fully implementing the new rule, while Jodi Munn-Barrow, Secretary General at Caribbean MOU on Port State Control, last week described how Port State Control (PSC) officials face serious barriers to their ability to enforce IMO2020.