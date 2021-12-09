BIMCO Hires Chief Shipping Analyst From Maersk Broker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rasmussen was previously global head of research at Maersk Broker. Image Credit: BIMCO

Shipping industry body BIMCO has hired a new chief shipping analyst from Maersk Broker.

Niels Rasmussen is set to take on the role from January 3, the organisation said in a statement on its website on Thursday. Rasmussen was previously global head of research at Maersk Broker, and had earlier served in various roles at Maersk Line.

"We are delighted that Niels will be heading our shipping market analysis team," Michael Lund, deputy secretary general at BIMCO, said in the statement.

"BIMCO will continue to publish its quarterly reports about the main shipping segments while increasing our focus on the solutions and impacts of decarbonisation."

Rasmussen's predecessor, Peter Sand, left BIMCO last month to become chief analyst at freight-rate analytics firm Xeneta.