Hamburg, Halifax Link up With 'Green Corridor' Plan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jens Meier, CEO, Hamburg Port Authority (r); Capt Allan Gray, president and CEO, Halifax Port Authority (l). Image Credit / HPA.

Bunkering is a key focus for two major ports on either side of the Atlantic Ocean in their efforts to reduce the environmental impact from maritime trade.

The ports of Halifax on Canada's eastern seaboard and Hamburg in Europe have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to decarbonise shipping operations.

Developing the necessary port infrastructure for bunkering and exporting of green hydrogen and its derivatives is to form part of the plan for both ports, according to a statement from the Halifax port authority.

The agreement aims to make it easier for Canadian companies to deploy their technologies in the German market while at the same time creating opportunities for German companies to grow manufacturing capabilities in Canada, the statement said.

Other ports working on similar ideas include Los Angeles and Shanghai.