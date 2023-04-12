Latest Piracy Target is Singapore-Flagged Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was boarded by an unidentified group about 300 nm off Abidjan on Monday afternoon local time. Image Credit: Hai Soon Group

A bunker delivery vessel registered in Singapore has been identified as the latest target of suspected piracy in West Africa.

The Singapore-flagged 6,100 mt tanker Success 9 was the vessel reported as boarded by pirates on Monday, the Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ship was boarded by an unidentified group about 300 nm off Abidjan on Monday afternoon local time.

The vessel is understood to have been operating as a bunker delivery vessel at sea around West Africa. Singapore-based bunker supplier Hai Soon Group lists the vessel as part of its fleet.

"There are 20 crew of various nationalities onboard the vessel, of which one of them is a Singapore citizen," the MPA said in the statement.

" MPA is working closely with the ship owner, Monrovia Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and the Information Fusion Centre at the Changi Command and Control Centre to monitor the situation and render the necessary assistance."

The incident follows the capture of marine fuel supplier Monjasa's tanker the Monjasa Reformer in the region last month. Monjasa's tanker was subsequently recovered by the Nigerian and French navies after it was abandoned by its captors, but several crew members are thought to have been kidnapped.