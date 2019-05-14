TORM Ups Scrubber Orders

TORM to fit scrubber on 34 vessels. Image Credit: TORM

TORM today said it recently decided to add an addition 13 scrubber retrofits to its vessels.

The new units will be produced in China via its ME Production China venture announced last November.

The tanker owner holds a 27.5% stake in the firm along with with Danish scrubber manufacturer ME Production and China's Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI).

The new orders mean 34 TORM vessels, almost half its fleet, will be fitted with scrubbers. All but two of those will be installed ahead of the IMO 2020 deadline.

“With this balanced approach, TORM is well-positioned to reap the benefits of the increased demand for clean petroleum products expected from the implementation of the IMO 2020 regulation,” says Executive Director Jacob Meldgaard.