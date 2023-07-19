BUNKER JOBS: Vadero Shipping Seeks Second Officer for Methanol Bunker Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will trade around Sweden and Denmark. Image Credit: Vadero Shipping

Sweden-based Vadero Shipping is seeking to hire a second officer for the tanker Bunker One plans to use to deliver methanol as a marine fuel.

The firm is seeking a second officer for the tanker Nore, a company representative told Ship & Bunker this week.

The company is looking for EU-based candidates with experience in the bunker industry. The vessel will trade around Sweden and Denmark.

"We are not able to have seafarers with no experience in this field," the representative said.

"Contract length and salary will be discussed with the persons that we find suitable for the positions."

Bunker One announced last month that it had chartered the Nore with a view to using it for methanol bunkering operations.

To apply for the role, send a CV to crewing@vaderoshipping.se with 'BUNKER VESSEL' in the subject line of the email.