FOBAS Releases FAQ For Latest ISO 8217:2024 Specification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FOBAS has released a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document for the latest version of ISO 8217. Image Credit: FOBAS

FOBAS today announced it has released a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document for the latest version of ISO 8217.

As reported earlier by Ship & Bunker, ISO 8217:2024, was published today.

The much awaited seventh edition of the ISO specification is the first full version published since 2017.

“Understandably, there will be questions related to the new edition ISO 8217 in terms of its format and technical content, hence in order to address key questions, we are pleased to provide you with our Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document,” FOBAS said.

“As part of a best practice approach towards bunker fuel procurement process, we encourage ship operators to use ISO 8217:2024 in their purchase clauses. The latest edition of the standard is based on the most up- to-date information in fuel formulations, test method types and limits, recent fuel statistics, operational experiences being fed back from the users, and adapts to the actual fuel quality available in the market today.”

Toe FOBAS FAQ document can be found by clicking here.