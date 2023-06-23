Shipergy Completes 457 Bunker Stems in First Year of Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Daniel Rose is CEO of Shipergy. Image Credit: Shipergy

Marine fuel procurement firm Shipergy has completed its first year of operations.

The company has carried out 457 bunker stems in its first year, Daniel Rose, CEO of Shipergy, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"From a standing start, we have recorded 457 supplies in this first crucial year of operations whilst quietly building and launching our own software product," Rose said.

"This is an exceptional start from our small but excellent team."

The firm formally launched in June 2022, starting by covering the bunker requirements of the Signal Maritime pools before rolling out the service to third parties.

In an interview with Ship & Bunker a year ago, Rose said the application of technology would be a key selling point for the company.

"We want to build a procurement company that makes the best use of digitalisation to provide extra value to its clients," he said.

"The industry is changing quickly, and we have started a company that is always going to be on a footing that enables it to adapt and evolve quickly.

"I think for the first time in my career, at least, bunkers have become a genuine strategic priority for shipping companies.

"Bunkers are being considered in the boardroom of shipping companies more than ever before.

"And for that reason we expect to have good interest in an approach that is a blend of a traditional bunker procurement offering with a layer of non-disruptive tech that enables us to offer something of more value as we go forward."