Singapore: Oil Leak at Shell's Pulau Bokon Plant Stopped

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

An oil leak at Shell's Pulau Bokon plant in Singapore has stopped and a clean-up of the oil completed.

However, Shell is still trying to locate the source of the leak, according to a joint media statement from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks), and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).

As previously reported, oil sheens were discovered by Shell on December 26 at approximately 9:30am prompting a shutdown of the plant.

Assessments on December 26 determined the scale of oil sheens to be minor, with no risk to public safety or environmentally sensitive areas.

NEA is said to be investigating the incident with MPA, and actions will be taken if any wrongdoing or lapse is discovered.