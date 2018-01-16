Class Approval Granted to Kongsberg Digital Engine Room Simulator for LNG-Fuelled Vessels

The K-Sim Engine DEDF Cruise Ferry is approved for training ship's officers in using LNG as fuel. Image Credit: Kongsberg

Kongsberg Digital (Kongsberg) today announced that it has received DNV-GL statements of compliance for two Engine Room Simulator models designed to provide training to ship's officers on-board a vessel using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel through the K-Sim Engine simulator platform.

The certification verifies that the DEDF Cruise Ferry model for K-Sim Engine meets approved standards to deliver training that complies with the Code of Safety for Ships using Gases or other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code), including functions for LNG Bunkering Operation, LNG Behaviour (Quality), Operational Principles of Dual Fuel Generator Installations and the Fundamentals of Automation, Instrumentation and Control Systems.

"It's vital that we continuously develop K-Sim Engine to ensure we can enable our customers to deliver training courses that meet the latest standards in the industry, such as the IGF Code," said Leif Pentti Halvorsen, Product Manager for Kongsberg Digital.

"With this approval from DNV GL, K-Sim Engine is the first maritime simulation supplier to be certified to this level, making it a vital tool for the maritime industry to start reducing its environmental footprint safely and effectively."

In August, Kongsberg Maritime announced that it had been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) contract by Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) for a LNG-fuelled RoPax Ferry for Brittany Ferries Ltd. (Brittany Ferries).

As Ship & Bunker has reported, Brittany Ferries says the LNG-powered cruise ferry, named Honfleur, will be "the most environmentally friendly" ship regularly operating in UK waters.