18 Partners Sign Up to New Biofuel Bunker Initiative

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GoodFuels barge and the Samskip Innovator. Image Credit: GoodFuels

GoodFuels and its GoodShipping programme today said it has signed up 18 partners under a new "Ship to Zero" initiative that will see the players reduce the carbon footprint of their cargo via use of GoodFuels' biofuel bunker products.

The move highlights how cargo owners, and not just shipowners, will have a say in the make up of the future marine fuel mix.

Coming as part of the GoodShipping programme, the scheme enables cargo owners to directly purchase low-carbon bunkers as the vessel burning the actual bio-bunkers purchased will not necessarily be the same one carrying the partners' cargo.

The enables the partners to directly impact the overall marine fuel mix rather than having to offset carbon emissions using methods outside of the shipping industry, or finding a vessel operator willing to buy carbon neutral bunkers.

“ The Ship to Zero initiative demonstrates that concrete climate action is possible now Tina Trinks, Commercial Manager, GoodShipping

The initial partners of the Ship to Zero initiative are Bugaboo, Cocoasource, DHL Global Forwarding, Dille & Kamille, Dopper, Geelen Counterflow, Lenzing, Loods5, Lush, Matsen Chemie, Nine & Co, Regent Ingredients, Samskip, Sipsmith, Tony's Chocolonely, YOGI Tea, Yumeko and Zaytoun.

Each partner is said to have committed to a specific reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to the transport of their products or services.

According to GoodShipping, the partnership will see biofuels used for a total of four or five trips from Rotterdam to Hull (UK), and around 4,000 tonnes of CO2 will be reduced as a result.

Under the new initiative, the first bunkering of the container ship Samskip Innovator has already been completed.

"The Ship to Zero initiative demonstrates that concrete climate action is possible now, and that a tangible impact can be achieved by taking small steps together and breaking down barriers to collaboration across industries," said Tina Trinks, Commercial Manager at GoodShipping.