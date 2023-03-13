Container Line ONE Adds Bow Wind Shield to Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Previous estimates have put typical fuel savings from adding a wind shield at about 4%. Image Credit: ONE

Container line Ocean Network Express (ONE) has added a bunker-saving bow wind shield to a pair of its boxships.

The firm has retrofitted two of its 20,000 TEU container ships with the fuel-efficiency upgrade, it said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

The shields will improve the vessels' aerodynamic performance, cutting their fuel consumption. Previous estimates have put typical fuel savings from adding a wind shield at about 4%.

"The bow wind shield is one of the Green investments under ONE's Green Strategy, and will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions and achieving greener service," the company said in the statement.

"ONE will continue to install the bow wind shield on our future new builds."